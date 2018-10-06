Theresa May urges traditional Labour voters to abandon Jeremy Corbyn

Theresa May has made a direct appeal for Labour voters to abandon Jeremy Corbyn and switch to her “moderate” Tory party.

The Prime Minister insisted the Tories have a “patriotic” programme, including a new emphasis on house building, as she tried to claim the middle ground of politics.

Writing in the Observer, the PM said: “I want voters who may previously have thought of themselves as Labour supporters to look at my Government afresh.

“They will find a decent, moderate and patriotic programme that is worthy of their support.”