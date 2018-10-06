Three former schools to be transformed after grant funding

Three former primary schools are set to be transformed after receiving money from a round of grants worth more than £770,000.

The Scottish Land Fund cash is being used to redevelop the buildings of Kerrera School on the Isle of Kerrera, and Glentrool Primary and Wallace Primary in Dumfries and Galloway.

They are among seven projects included in the latest round of grants.

Martin Shields, chairman of the Isle of Kerrera Development Trust, said: “We are absolutely over the moon.

“Taking the school into community ownership is a genuine game-changer for our small island community and will provide us with a place to gather for the first time in living memory.

“We can’t wait to get started on the renovations so we can start using the building as soon as possible.”

Meta Maltoman of Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust said: “We’re delighted with the news that the Scottish Land Fund has awarded us this grant, which is essential to the next stage of our plans to take over our former village school from Dumfries & Galloway Council.”

Isle of Kerrera Development Trust will receive £119,167 to convert the former Kerrera School into a community hub for locals and visitors.