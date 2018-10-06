Tina Turner: Husband's kidney donation saved my life

Tina Turner has revealed that her husband saved her life by donating one of his kidneys.

The US singer spoke about periods of ill health, including when she suffered with kidney disease.

In her autobiography, serialised in the Daily Mail, the 78-year-old said that her kidneys were functioning at just 20% and "plunging rapidly" by December 2016.

Her husband, Erwin Bach, who she married in 2013 after a long-term relationship, then opted to donate one of his organs.