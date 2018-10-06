- ITV Report
Tina Turner: Husband's kidney donation saved my life
Tina Turner has revealed that her husband saved her life by donating one of his kidneys.
The US singer spoke about periods of ill health, including when she suffered with kidney disease.
In her autobiography, serialised in the Daily Mail, the 78-year-old said that her kidneys were functioning at just 20% and "plunging rapidly" by December 2016.
Her husband, Erwin Bach, who she married in 2013 after a long-term relationship, then opted to donate one of his organs.
She wrote: "Erwin shocked me by saying that he wanted to give me one of his kidneys.
"I could hardly believe it then, and there are times when I still can't believe it. I was overwhelmed by the enormity of his offer.
"When he thought about his future, he thought of me. 'My future is our future,' he told me."
Afterwards, she said she felt "happy, overwhelmed and relieved that we'd come through this alive".
Turner, who previously had an abusive marriage to Ike Turner, ends her autobiography - Tina Turner: My Love Story - with a plea for people to sign up to donate their own organs.