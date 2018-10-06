UK Weather forecast: A widespread frost tonight under largely clear skies

Rain across the far southeast will continue to clear tonight, winds slowly easing too. Otherwise, it will be a clear night for most, with a drop in temperatures and a widespread frost. Isolated fog patches forming in prone spots. A cloudier night across the far northwest, turning wet and windy by dawn.

So a chilly start on Sunday morning for England and Wales, but a fine day ahead, with sunny spells. In contrast, it will be windy with outbreaks of rain across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland. The rain persistent and heavy across western Scotland in particular. The winds reaching gale force at times.