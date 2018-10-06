UK Weather Forecast: Cold and wet in the South, drier and brighter in the North

A big change in conditions across the south today compared to recent days, it's cold, wet and windy here. This cloud and rain will continue to clear southeastwards through this evening, the wind easing. In contrast, it's a day of sunshine and a few showers for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the brighter skies also extending into northern England.

Expect a cold, clear and dry night for most with a widespread frost and isolated mist or fog patches forming. Turning cloudier, windier with some rain in the far northwest later.