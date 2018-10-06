UK Weather forecast: Wet & windy across Scotland & Northern Ireland tomorrow, Dry & bright for much of England and Wales

Winds will slowly ease across the southeast tonight, with any lingering rain clearing into the channel. Clear skies for many tonight, a drop in temperatures and a widespread frost. Isolated fog patches forming in prone spots. Becoming cloudier across the far northwest, turning wet and windy here by dawn.

So a chilly start on Sunday morning for England and Wales, but a fine day ahead, with sunny spells. In contrast, it will be windy with outbreaks of rain across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland. The rain persistent and heavy across western Scotland in particular. The winds reaching gale force at times.