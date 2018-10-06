World premiere of Sir James MacMillan’s First World War centenary composition

A work by leading composer Sir James MacMillan to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will have its world premiere this weekend.

The oratorio All the Hills and Vales Along will be performed as part of The Cumnock Tryst festival in Ayrshire on Saturday evening.

The work was commissioned by the London Symphony Orchestra and 14-18 NOW, the UK arts programme for the First World War centenary, to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The composition is set to five poems by the Aberdeen-born war poet Charles Hamilton Sorley and will be performed by Ian Bostridge, the Edinburgh Quartet, Nikita Naumov, Sirocco Winds, the Dalmellington Band and the Cumnock Tryst Festival Chorus.