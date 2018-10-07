Twenty killed after ‘birthday party’ limousine crashes in New York state

Twenty people have been killed after a limousine taking people to a birthday party went past a stop sign at the end of a New York state highway and ploughed into a parked car.

All 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians died in the deadliest road accident in the United States in almost a decade, officials said.

Valerie Abeling, the aunt of one of the victims, said the vehicle was on its way to a birthday celebration, and newlyweds Erin Vertucci and Shane McGowan were among those killed.

She said her daughter had been invited along but was unable to go and that “our lives have been changed forever”.

The collision turned a relaxed Saturday afternoon into chaos at an upstate New York spot popular with tourists taking in the autumn foliage.

The 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was travelling south west on Route 30 in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City at around 2pm when it failed to stop at a T-junction, police said.