- ITV Report
Twenty left dead as wedding limo careers into bystanders in New York
Twenty people have been killed in a horror road crash in upstate New York after a limo collided with pedestrians.
The limo, which was reportedly carrying a wedding party, is said to have sped down a hill before crashing into bystanders.
The incident happened outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City.
It is understood that 18 of those killed were in the limo and the two others were pedestrians.
The store is a popular spot for people looking at autumn leaves.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.
"I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth," Bridey Finegan told US media.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency officials for their actions in the aftermath of the "horrific" accident.
On Sunday, the store posted that it was open “and could use your hugs”. .