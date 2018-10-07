Twenty left dead as wedding limo careers into bystanders in New York

Twenty people have been killed in a horror road crash in upstate New York after a limo collided with pedestrians.

The limo, which was reportedly carrying a wedding party, is said to have sped down a hill before crashing into bystanders.

The incident happened outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City.

It is understood that 18 of those killed were in the limo and the two others were pedestrians.