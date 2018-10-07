Bill Cosby appeals against sex assault conviction and sentence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers have asked a Pennsylvania court to overturn the actor’s conviction and three to 10-year prison sentence because of a string of errors in his sex assault case.

The defence motion argued that trial Judge Steven O’Neill erred in declaring Cosby a sexually violent predator who must be imprisoned to protect the community.

Lawyers called the sentence more punitive than necessary, given the standard two to three-year guideline range for the crime and the fact Cosby is 81 and blind.

They also said the trial evidence never proved the encounter with accuser Andrea Constand took place in 2004, and not 2003, or that Cosby was arrested within the 12-year time limit.