Body found in search for missing kayaker Alistair Collier

Police hunting for a kayaker who has gone missing off the coast of the south of England have found a body.

Dorset Police said a body, believed to be that of 60-year-old Alistair Collier, was found 22 nautical miles south of Tyneham on Sunday afternoon.

The coastguard found the body in the water alongside a kayak.

It was recovered from the water by HMS Tyne and transferred to Poole Hospital by coastguard helicopter.