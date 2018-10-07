Dame Barbara Windsor calls for a stand against dementia in new video

Dame Barbara Windsor has appeared on video for the first time to speak publicly about dementia – as her husband said that “there is still so much of her there” despite her illness. With her trademark twinkle in her eye, the ex-Carry On and EastEnders’ star, 81, is filmed in her home. She calls on people to run next year’s London Marathon in aid of a campaign to raise funds and change attitudes towards the condition. Wearing a blue Dementia Revolution T-shirt and her blonde hair up in a bun, she says: “I’m asking you to make a stand against dementia.”

Dame Barbara Windsor and husband Scott Mitchell Credit: Alzheimer’s Society

Taking part will “support groundbreaking research to find a cure for a condition that affects so many people, like me. With your help we can and will end dementia with research”. Her husband Scott Mitchell announced he will run the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon for his wife and the millions of people around the world who suffer from dementia. “The last few years have been really hard for both Barbara and me as we got used to the profound effect dementia has had on our lives,” he says. “I have seen many changes in Barbara since her diagnosis and at times its effects can be stronger than others.

EastEnders and Carry On actress Dame Barbara Windsor Credit: Ian West/PA