Dramatic action urged globally amid stark warning on climate change

Governments are to face renewed calls for dramatic action to tackle climate change as a major report on limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C is published. Scientists and representatives of 195 governments meeting in South Korea have approved a report on the impact of a rise of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels and the action needed to limit global warming to that level. The finalised report, to be published on Monday, will sound a warning about the speed and scale of measures required to keep temperature rises to a level beyond which many vulnerable countries say their survival is at risk. It will prompt new calls for dramatic and urgent steps to cut emissions to zero by 2050.

Severe storms and flooding are likely to become more regular as the world’s climate becomes warmer Credit: AP

That would mean an end to burning fossil fuels to generate power, the replacement of petrol and diesel cars with electric vehicles or other clean alternatives and no more gas boilers to heat homes, in just a few decades. Scientists have also warned that protecting and restoring forests will be key to cutting carbon and drawing down excess emissions from the atmosphere. In addition, concerns have been raised about relying on unproved technology to take emissions out of the atmosphere to bring down temperatures again if the world exceeds the 1.5C mark. The world is already experiencing around 1C of global warming, and events such as floods, storms and heatwaves like the one in the UK this summer have become increasingly likely as a result of climate change, according to experts.

Governments will be warned they are not doing enough to limit global temperature increases Credit: AP