- ITV Report
Glastonbury festival fans left frustrated as tickets for 2019 sell out in less than an hour
Glastonbury fans were left frustrated after tickets for the 2019 festival sold out in less than hour after sales opened.
ABBA, Arctic Monkeys and Taylor Swift are among the rumoured headliners for the festival set to take place on Worthy Farm, Somerset in June.
The festival's co-organiser Emily Eavis tweeted to say "record numbers tried" to purchase tickets.
For those who missed out, she added "there will be a ticket resale in April".
However, this failed to placate fans who were left on the holding page of the festival's booking site as it reached capacity.
But for some, the wait paid off as their ticket purchases went through.
Those who were left empty handed didn't share in the celebratory sentiments.