Washington Post writer feared murdered at Saudi consulate in Istanbul

Fears are growing that a Washington Post writer has been murdered while visiting Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian who has written critically of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been missing since Tuesday.

A friend of Mr Khashoggi claimed that the writer was told by officials to "make your funeral preparations".

Turan Kislakci said that officials had also indicated they "have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way" at the consulate and dismembered.

Saudi officials have denied the allegations as "baseless".