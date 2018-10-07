- ITV Report
Washington Post writer feared murdered at Saudi consulate in Istanbul
Fears are growing that a Washington Post writer has been murdered while visiting Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.
Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian who has written critically of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been missing since Tuesday.
A friend of Mr Khashoggi claimed that the writer was told by officials to "make your funeral preparations".
Turan Kislakci said that officials had also indicated they "have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way" at the consulate and dismembered.
Saudi officials have denied the allegations as "baseless".
The growing dispute over his fate threatens relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
It also raises new questions about the kingdom and the actions of Crown Prince bin Salman, whom Khashoggi wrote critically about in his columns.
A Turkish official told Associated Press that authorities believe it is a "high probability" that Mr Khashoggi was killed at the consulate.
An investigation is ongoing but conclusions have not yet been released.
Mr Kislakci said: "What was explained to us is this: He was killed, make your funeral preparations.
"We called a few other places, these are lower officials, but they said: 'We have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way, we will announce it tomorrow or the day after.'"
The Post reported on the police's theory late Saturday, citing two anonymous sources.
"If the reports of Jamal's murder are true, it is a monstrous and unfathomable act," the Post said.