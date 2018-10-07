Karen Bradley to meet main Stormont parties

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is to meet Stormont’s five main political parties on Monday.

She will also hold talks with church leaders and the Irish Government in what she termed another important step forward in her “clear plan” to restore devolved government.

Powersharing collapsed early last year and negotiations are at an impasse.

Ms Bradley said: “I am deeply committed and determined to see the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland at the earliest opportunity.”

She has not ruled out appointing an external mediator to help break the deadlock.

The Northern Ireland Secretary has promised to cut Stormont Assembly members’ pay by more than £13,000 and clarify civil service powers, which have been severely curtailed in the absence of ministers.

Steps are expected to be taken this autumn to allow for policing-related appointments and a Government consultation on addressing the legacy of thousands of conflict deaths has just closed after receiving a massive response.