- ITV Report
-
'Missing' Interpol president Meng Hongwei 'is under investigation', says China
The missing president of Interpol 'singalled to his wife he was in danger' by sending her an image of a knife, before disappearing during a trip to their native China, she has said in statement.
China responded to reports Meng Hongwei is missing, saying the Chinese Interpol chief is under investigation for unspecified violations of the law.
Making her first public comments on the mystery surrounding her husband's whereabouts, Grace Meng told reporters in Lyon, France – where Interpol is based – that she thinks the knife was her husband’s way of trying to tell her he was in danger.
She said she has had no further contact with him since the message, sent on September 25, and says four minutes before Meng shared the image, he sent a message saying, "wait for my call".
Ms Meng said her husband had traveled back to China for work, after a visit to the Nordics, saying: "His job is very busy...we connected every day."
Meng is a senior Chinese security official as well as president of the International Criminal Police Organization.
The Lyon-based international police agency said Saturday it has used law enforcement channels to inquire with China about Meng's status.
Grace Meng wouldn't speculate Sunday on what might have happened to him and when asked if she believed that he has been arrested, she said: "In China, what happened, I'm not sure."
She read a statement during her press conference in Lyon, but would not allow reporters to show her face, saying she feared for her own safety and the safety of her two children.
Interpol, or the International Criminal Police Organization, assists police in its 192 member countries to work together on matters of international crime.
Their main areas of policing expertise are counter-terrorism, cyber crime and organised and emerging crime.
Mr Meng's duties in China would have put him in close proximity to many former leaders, some of whom had come into difficulty with President Xi Jinping's crackdown on corruption.
President Xi has also placed a premium on obtaining the return of officials accused of fraud and corruption from abroad.
Rights groups voiced concerns around the time of Mr Meng's election as Interpol president in 2016 that the chief would pursue a politicised agenda that might target Xi's opponents.