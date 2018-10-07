'Missing' Interpol president Meng Hongwei 'is under investigation', says China

The missing president of Interpol 'singalled to his wife he was in danger' by sending her an image of a knife, before disappearing during a trip to their native China, she has said in statement.

China responded to reports Meng Hongwei is missing, saying the Chinese Interpol chief is under investigation for unspecified violations of the law.

Making her first public comments on the mystery surrounding her husband's whereabouts, Grace Meng told reporters in Lyon, France – where Interpol is based – that she thinks the knife was her husband’s way of trying to tell her he was in danger.

She said she has had no further contact with him since the message, sent on September 25, and says four minutes before Meng shared the image, he sent a message saying, "wait for my call".

Ms Meng said her husband had traveled back to China for work, after a visit to the Nordics, saying: "His job is very busy...we connected every day."