Nicknames are a major victory for Satan, says president of the Mormon church

The president of the Mormon church has warned that nicknames are “a major victory for Satan” as he urged members and the media to use the faith’s full name.

Addressing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City, Russell M. Nelson said the church’s name “is not negotiable”.

Mr Nelson rejected what he calls “worldly arguments” including the benefits of internet “search engine optimisation” with the word “Mormon”.