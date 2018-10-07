Murder investigation launched as 27-year-old shot by cyclist in Liverpool

Police have a launched a murder investigation after a 27-year-old was shot dead by a cyclist in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to Cornwood Close, Belle Vale shortly before 11.30am on Sunday after reports that a man had been shot in the street close to a parked car.

The man was taken to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Police, including armed officers, attended and North West Ambulance Service treated the victim at the scene for critical injuries to the head and torso.

The investigation into the "shocking incident" is still in its initial stages according to Merseyside police.

The offender is believed to have been riding a pedal bike and made off from the scene on the bike in the direction of Loxwood Close.

He is described as being in his late 20s, of medium build, dressed all in black and wearing a high-vis orange jacket.

Detective Chief Superintendent Natalie Perischine said: "The investigation into this shocking incident is in its very early stages, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could help us establish the full circumstances and find those responsible."