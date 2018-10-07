Police plea after hit-and-run death in Coventry

A man has died following a hit-and-run in Coventry.

It is understood the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was crossing the road when he was struck by a car, or possibly two cars, travelling at speed along Allesley Old Road, police said.

Officers were called to the scene in the Earlsdon area of the city, close to the junction with Duke Street, at about 7.50pm on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now trying to trace the driver involved in the collision and are urging anyone with information to come forward.