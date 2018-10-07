Police warning for Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan over Twitter 'transphobia' row

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has been given a verbal harassment warning by police following a complaint from a transgender activist.

West Yorkshire Police spoke to the writer and told him to cease contacting Stephanie Hayden, who he has rowed with on Twitter.

Ms Hayden reported him for "transphobia" after he referred to her as "he" and for "deadnaming" her by referring to her by names used before she transitioned.

On Saturday, Mr Linehan said: "The police asked me to stop contacting someone I had no intention of contacting.

"It was a bit like asking me to never contact Charlie Sheen."

Ms Hayden, a 45-year-old from Leeds, is also suing the 50-year-old Irish writer, also known for being behind Black Books and The IT Crowd, in the High Court.