Andrea Bocelli to perform at Princess Eugenie royal wedding as details of big day revealed

Andrea Bocelli is set to perform at the wedding of Princess Eugenie as further details of the big day are confirmed. A red velvet and chocolate cake will be the centrepiece as Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter and ninth in line to the throne, marries Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The ceremony, which will take place on Friday October 12 and be broadcast live on ITV, will also feature a personal prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu. The cake is being crafted by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot, who described it as "special and unique", featuring rich autumn colours and detailed sugar work.

Andrea Bocelli will perform at the couple's wedding. Credit: PA

Ms Cabot, who was a costume designer before turning her hand to bespoke cake making, said: "I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. "It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day." The Dean of Windsor David Conner will also officiate as the couple make their marriage vows. He will give the address at the wedding. Italian singer-songwriter Bocelli will perform two pieces during the service, with members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) also featuring.

The ceremony will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Credit: PA