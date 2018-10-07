- ITV Report
-
Nicola Sturgeon says SNP MPs would back new Brexit referendum
A second referendum on Brexit would be backed by SNP MPs, according to Nicola Sturgeon.
Scotland's first minister said the party's 35 MPs in Westminster would support another so-called People's Vote if given the option.
Her comments come as Theresa May attempts to reach a deal this month on the post-Brexit relationship with the EU.
Calls have been growing in recent months for a new referendum before March – when the UK is due to leave the union.
Ms Sturgeon told the Andrew Marr Show the SNP would back such a move if negotiations end without a satisfactory agreement.
Ms Sturgeon told Marr: "No doubt calls for a second referendum would grow in those circumstances, and I’ve said before we wouldn’t stand in the way of a second referendum.
"I think SNP MPs would undoubtedly vote for that proposition."
The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29 2019, but issues such as the Irish border and trade have stalled talks.
An agreement was hoped to be reached at the EU summit on October 17, but officials say it could be later.
European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker hinted over the weekend that a deal may be getting closer.
Meanwhile, a senior SNP MP has claimed that Scotland could gain independence without a separate, second referendum.
Joanna Cherry said that instead of having another vote on independence, the party’s over-arching goal could be achieved through a "democratic event".
Speaking at a fringe event at the SNP's annual conference, Ms Cherry said: "Our aim is to make Scotland an independent country, but I would remind you that Scotland voted against that in 2014."
She continued: "There has to be a democratic event, and I choose those words wisely, it doesn’t have to necessarily be a referendum, it could be something else, like a general election.
"But there has to be a democratic event."
Speaking on Marr, Ms Sturgeon said: "Whether I like it or not – or whether anybody likes it or not – the future of EU/UK relationship is the context in which Scotland will decide that question of independence."
A poll in The Sunday Times shows backing for Scottish independence would merely grow in the case of a no-deal Brexit – but would not find a majority.
The Panelbase survey of 1,024 voters in Scotland found support for leaving the UK would increase from 45% in September 2014 to 48%, while support for staying would fall from 55% to 52%.