Nicola Sturgeon says SNP MPs would back new Brexit referendum

A second referendum on Brexit would be backed by SNP MPs, according to Nicola Sturgeon. Scotland's first minister said the party's 35 MPs in Westminster would support another so-called People's Vote if given the option. Her comments come as Theresa May attempts to reach a deal this month on the post-Brexit relationship with the EU. Calls have been growing in recent months for a new referendum before March – when the UK is due to leave the union. Ms Sturgeon told the Andrew Marr Show the SNP would back such a move if negotiations end without a satisfactory agreement.

Calls for another 'People's Vote' have grown. Credit: PA

Ms Sturgeon told Marr: "No doubt calls for a second referendum would grow in those circumstances, and I’ve said before we wouldn’t stand in the way of a second referendum. "I think SNP MPs would undoubtedly vote for that proposition." The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29 2019, but issues such as the Irish border and trade have stalled talks. An agreement was hoped to be reached at the EU summit on October 17, but officials say it could be later. European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker hinted over the weekend that a deal may be getting closer.

Joanna Cherry says Scottish independence could be achieved without a referendum. Credit: pa

Meanwhile, a senior SNP MP has claimed that Scotland could gain independence without a separate, second referendum. Joanna Cherry said that instead of having another vote on independence, the party’s over-arching goal could be achieved through a "democratic event". Speaking at a fringe event at the SNP's annual conference, Ms Cherry said: "Our aim is to make Scotland an independent country, but I would remind you that Scotland voted against that in 2014."

A pro-independence march took place in Edinburgh on Saturday. Credit: PA