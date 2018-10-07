Actor Scott Wilson who played Hershel on The Walking Dead dies aged 76

Tributes have been paid to The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson, who has died aged 76. The US actor was best known for his role as Hershel Greene in the drama series.

The show said in a statement posted on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 76. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you.”

Cast members paid tribute. Actor Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel, said on Twitter: “The time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become a part of… was a family. “He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir and I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend.”

