UK Weather Forecast: Rain easing in the northwest over the next 48 hours. Becoming brighter & warmer throughout.

Tonight:Rain edging south across southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, turning drier and clearer to the north. Dry but rather cloudy elsewhere and less cold than last night, except the southeast.

Monday:Rain edges north across Northern Ireland and western Scotland, becoming heavy at times in the west with strong winds. Elsewhere, dry with sunny spells and turning warmer from the south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:The north will often be windy, with heavy rain at times on Tuesday, across western Scotland. England and Wales: largely dry and fine with temperatures becoming very warm by midweek.