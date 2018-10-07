Advertisement

What the papers say – October 7

Sunday’s papers carry an array of stories, with Brexit and tensions with Moscow among the tales on the front pages.

The Sunday Times leads with reports that the UK has “war-gamed” a cyber strike against Russia should Vladimir Putin launch a military attack on the West.

Brexit leads the Sunday Telegraph, with the paper reporting senior members of the pro-Brexit European Research Group have been offered concessions which could help secure a Canada-style deal.

The Observer leads with the Prime Minister appealing to Labour voters to back the Conservative party as she seeks to portray the Tories as “the only option for moderate and patriotic voters”.

A survey on Brexit leads The Independent, which reports the majority of those polled want to see Britain retain full access to the single market post-Brexit.

The Sunday Mirror carries the story of parents who wanted to see their 14-year-old son put in custody after committing burglaries and theft.

The Sunday People reports on a murdering father saying he misses his children.

The Mail on Sunday reports that people returning to the Army – including those expelled for drug use – are being offered money.

And the Daily Star Sunday alleges that Dale Cregan, who killed four people, has faked mental illness for a “cushy” life in prison.

