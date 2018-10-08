20 killed in crash of limousine heading to birthday celebration

A limousine carrying four sisters, other relatives and friends to a birthday celebration went through a stop sign and ploughed into a parked car outside a store in upstate New York, killing 20 people, officials and relatives said.

The weekend crash was characterised by authorities as the deadliest US transportation accident in nearly a decade.

The crash turned a relaxed Saturday afternoon to horror at a rural spot popular with tourists viewing the region’s fall foliage.

Relatives said the limousine was carrying the sisters and their friends to a 30th birthday celebration for the youngest.

“They were wonderful girls,” said their aunt, Barbara Douglas, speaking with reporters on Sunday.

“They’d do anything for you and they were very close to each other and they loved their family.”