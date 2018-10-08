A dry day for most areas but cloudier than on Sunday

A dry day in store for most areas although cloudier than on Sunday, with only a few bright or sunny intervals poking through across England and Wales.

In contrast northwest Scotland will have a wet day with heavy and persistent rain continuing throughout the day, so a yellow warning for rain is in force here.

It will be breezy for many, but particularly so through central and many northern areas, where exposed coasts and hills could see gales.

However, with the wind coming from the southwest it will be a fairly warm day, with a top temperature of 18 Celsius (64 Fahrenheit).