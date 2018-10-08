Boys rescued from Thailand cave play football match at iconic stadium in Argentina

The 12 Thai boys and their football coach who spent almost three weeks trapped in a flooded cave returned to the spotlight on Sunday when they played a friendly match against a River Plate youth side in Argentina. The match was played at the club's Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires a day after the team, known as the "Wild Boars", took part in the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games.

The youngsters were warmly applauded by those attending the event as they walked on to the pitch. The match, in the same stadium where the 1978 World Cup Final was played, ended in a 3-3 draw.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, called the boys "brave" and said they "showed us all the importance of sports values". The boys and their coach gained global attention after they got trapped in a cave on June 23. They were found by two British divers and brought out in a daring rescue mission that ended on July 10.

