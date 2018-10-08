Brazil’s far-right candidate falls short of election stunner

A far-right former army captain has won the first round of Brazil’s presidential election by a surprisingly large margin but fell just short of getting enough votes to avoid a second-round runoff against a leftist rival. Jair Bolsonaro, whose last-minute surge almost gave him an electoral stunner, had 46% compared to 29% for former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, according to figures from Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal with 99.9% of the vote counted. He needed over 50% support to win outright. Polls predicted Mr Bolsonaro would come out in front on Sunday, but he far outperformed expectations, blazing past competitors with more financing, institutional backing of parties and free air time on television. Ultimately, Mr Bolsonaro’s strong showing reflects a yearning for the past as much as a sign of the future.

Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad, left, and Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party Credit: Silvia Izquierdo/AP

The candidate from the tiny Social and Liberal Party made savvy use of Twitter and Facebook to spread his message that only he could end the corruption, crime and economic malaise that has seized Brazil in recent years. “I voted against thievery and corruption,” said Mariana Prado, a 54-year-old human resources expert. “I know that everyone promises to end these two things, but I feel Bolsonaro is the only one can help end my anxieties.” The two candidates have painted starkly different visions of the country’s past and future. Mr Bolsonaro has portrayed a nation in collapse and has advocated loosening gun ownership laws so individuals can fight off criminals, giving police a freer hand to use force and restoring “traditional” Brazilian values. He capitalised on Brazilians’ deep anger with their traditional political class and “throw the bums out” rage after a massive corruption investigation revealed staggering levels of graft. Beginning in 2014, prosecutors alleged that Brazil’s government was run like a cartel for years, with billions of dollars in public contracts handed out in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. The Workers’ Party was at the centre of that investigation, and it has struggled to stage a comeback with Mr Haddad. Mr Haddad has promised to roll back President Michel Temer’s economic reforms that he says eroded workers’ rights, increase investment in social programmes and bring back the boom years Brazil experienced under his mentor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro celebrate in front of his house in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Ricardo Borges/AP