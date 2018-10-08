- ITV Report
-
Second suspected Pret A Manger allergy victim named as Celia Marsh
A second person who is suspected to have died as a result of an allergic reaction to an ingredient in a Pret A Manger sandwich has been named as Celia Marsh.
The 42-year-old dental nurse, from Melksham in Wiltshire, died in December 2017 after eating a "super-veg rainbow flatbread" containing a yoghurt that was supposed to be dairy-free, but was found to be contaminated with dairy.
The news emerged as Pret faced scrutiny over the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who was allergic to sesame and died after eating one of its baguettes.
Ms Marsh collapsed and died on December 27 last year after buying the sandwich in a store in Stall Street, Bath.
Pret said it had been "mis-sold" a guaranteed dairy-free yoghurt by supplier CoYo that was discovered to contain dairy protein.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it investigated CoYo, which then issued an allergy alert and recalled its coconut yoghurts.
But CoYo has denied the recall in February was linked to Ms Marsh's death. It said that product was supplied in January, after her death.
"The claims made by Pret are unfounded," a spokeswoman for CoYo said on Sunday.
"The dairy-free product we provided to Pret in December 2017, at the time of this tragedy, is not linked to the product we recalled in February 2018.
"Pret's inability to provide us with a batch code, despite several requests, has severely limited our ability to investigate this further."
Bath's council alerted Pret to the incident and the chain said it then withdrew all affected products, ended its CoYo contract and launched legal action.
"Subsequent testing by Pret and two independent authorities found that the CoYo dairy-free yoghurt contained traces of dairy protein," a Pret spokesman added.
The FSA investigated along with Bexley council in London, where CoYo is based, before it issued an allergy alert.
Pret announced on Wednesday it will include full ingredient labelling on all of its products and the Government is considering a law change after the death of Natasha, from Fulham, south-west London.
She collapsed on board a flight in July 2016 after eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette she had bought in Heathrow Airport.
Natasha's parents, Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, have since campaigned for allergy awareness and a change into food labelling laws.
"We were incredibly saddened to learn of someone else losing their life from allergens in their food," they said in a statement.
A coroner has opened an inquest into Ms Marsh's death.