Second suspected Pret A Manger allergy victim named as Celia Marsh

A second person who is suspected to have died as a result of an allergic reaction to an ingredient in a Pret A Manger sandwich has been named as Celia Marsh.

The 42-year-old dental nurse, from Melksham in Wiltshire, died in December 2017 after eating a "super-veg rainbow flatbread" containing a yoghurt that was supposed to be dairy-free, but was found to be contaminated with dairy.

The news emerged as Pret faced scrutiny over the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who was allergic to sesame and died after eating one of its baguettes.

Ms Marsh collapsed and died on December 27 last year after buying the sandwich in a store in Stall Street, Bath.

Pret said it had been "mis-sold" a guaranteed dairy-free yoghurt by supplier CoYo that was discovered to contain dairy protein.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it investigated CoYo, which then issued an allergy alert and recalled its coconut yoghurts.

But CoYo has denied the recall in February was linked to Ms Marsh's death. It said that product was supplied in January, after her death.