Erdogan calls on Saudi Arabia to prove missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi left consulate

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Saudi Arabia to prove its claim that a missing Saudi journalist left the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul alive.

Jamal Khashoggi, a high profile critic of the Saudi regime, went missing after visiting the consulate on 2 October to complete paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Turkish officials say the Washington Post contributor was killed at the consulate and that his body was later removed from the building. Saudi officials deny the allegations, with the consulate adamant Khashoggi left its premises.

Speaking during a visit to Hungary, Erdogan said the Saudis "cannot save themselves by saying he left."