European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appears to mock Theresa May as he dances on stage

It looks like Jean-Claude Juncker thought it would be hilarious to have a podium dance off with Theresa May.

A bit of post-lunch fun perhaps, but despite the clumsy moves (it’s difficult to decide who’s the worst dancer) his apparent mockery comes at a time when the Brexit Deal choreography just got tangled up... again.

On Friday and Saturday we were hearing sweet sounds about a deal.

I spoke to a variety of EU sources all suggesting a soft-shoe shuffle towards an agreement.

Only the Irish border stood in the way of a deal being stitched up in time for the EU summit on October 18, they were all saying.

On Monday morning, there was the sound of brakes screeching in Whitehall.

It feels as though Downing Street didn’t appreciate being bounced into accepting this "close to a Deal" narrative and ending up looking like the only ones not singing from the same EU song sheet.