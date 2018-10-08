Even the cheapest local homes ‘out of reach for 40% of young adults’

Around four in 10 young adults in England would not be able to buy one of the cheapest homes in their area even if they managed to save a 10% deposit, research has found.

As long as they had a 10% deposit, in 1996 over 90% of 25 to 34-year-olds would have been able to purchase a house in their area if they borrowed four-and-a-half times their salary, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.

But it found that by 2016, that proportion had fallen substantially.

By this time, even with a 10% deposit, only around 60% of young adults would have been able to borrow enough to buy even one of the cheapest homes in their area – leaving properties out of reach for the remaining 40%.

In London, only around a third of young adults with a 10% deposit could borrow enough to buy one of the cheapest homes in their local area, researchers found.

Back in 1996, if they had borrowed four-and-a-half times their salary, 90% of young adults in London could have done so.