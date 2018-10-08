Family of ‘second Pret A Manger allergy death’ customer demand answers

The family of a second person thought to have suffered a fatal allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger sandwich has demanded to know “why she died after eating lunch”.

Dental nurse Celia Marsh’s family have paid tribute to “a much-loved mother, daughter, sister and wife” following her death on December 27 last year.

Avon Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old from Melksham in Wiltshire, died at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, that inquiries were continuing and no date had yet been fixed for a full inquest hearing.

On Monday a statement from her family said: “We have kept a dignified silence since the death of Celia in December last year as the family has come to terms with her sudden and unexpected death.

“We are also awaiting the outcome of the investigations into how she died.

“She was a much-loved mother, daughter, sister and wife. We miss her greatly and we just want the answers to why she died after eating lunch with her family.”