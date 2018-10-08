Fears of 'painfully slow' progress over Brexit border checks
Trade creates wealth. On that, most people can agree.
How that wealth is shared - who wins and who loses - is an issue that is more thorny and divisive.
Britain’s relationship with its biggest trading partner is about to be transformed, although we still don’t know in what way.
The details of the trade negotiations between the government and the EU are technical and dense but the outcome will profoundly influence Britain’s prosperity and its culture (trade is the exchange of ideas as well as goods) in the future.
The port of Dover is a gateway through which cargo flows on an extraordinary scale.
On a busy day 10,000 lorries come and go, clearing customs in seconds.
But Britain is committed to leaving the customs union and the single market.
This will create trade barriers with the EU, we just don’t know what they will be.
The port of Dover is worried that the introduction of physical checks and tariffs would cause traffic to seize-up.
The port has tabled a plan to government which would enable such controls to be carried out off site. Progress is described as “painfully slow”.
The mood music from government suggest a renewed belief that a formal Withdrawal Agreement, complete with a commitment to a transition period, will be successfully thrashed out in the coming weeks.
The government trumpets the idea that our departure from the European Union free us up to independently forge new trade agreements around the world.
In the long-term, such a vision may come to pass.
In the short to medium term, whatever the outcome of talks, importing and exporting to and from the EU is set to become more costly and more difficult.
The more distant our future relationship with our most significant trading partner, the more negative the impact will be on both our economic growth and jobs.