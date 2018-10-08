Fears of 'painfully slow' progress over Brexit border checks

Trade creates wealth. On that, most people can agree. How that wealth is shared - who wins and who loses - is an issue that is more thorny and divisive. Britain’s relationship with its biggest trading partner is about to be transformed, although we still don’t know in what way. The details of the trade negotiations between the government and the EU are technical and dense but the outcome will profoundly influence Britain’s prosperity and its culture (trade is the exchange of ideas as well as goods) in the future.

Cars and cargo passing through the port of Dover. Credit: PA

The port of Dover is a gateway through which cargo flows on an extraordinary scale. On a busy day 10,000 lorries come and go, clearing customs in seconds. But Britain is committed to leaving the customs union and the single market. This will create trade barriers with the EU, we just don’t know what they will be. The port of Dover is worried that the introduction of physical checks and tariffs would cause traffic to seize-up. The port has tabled a plan to government which would enable such controls to be carried out off site. Progress is described as “painfully slow”.

Importing and exporting to and from the EU is set to become more costly. Credit: PA