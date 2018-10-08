Key statistics from the UN climate report

A new UN report has warned that unprecedented changes across all aspects of society are needed in order to limit dangerous global warming. Here are some of the key statistics raised in the report.

– Global warming should be limited to 1.5C rather than 2C to ensure the impacts of climate change, from droughts to rising seas, are less extreme.

– By 2100, global sea rise levels would be 10cm lower with global warming of 1.5C compared to 2C.

– Coral reefs would decline by 70-90% with warming of 1.5C, compared to more than 99% with 2C.

– Human-induced warming reached approximately 1C above pre-industrial levels in 2017.

– The global temperature is currently rising by 0.2C per decade.

– If the pace of warming continues, the temperature would reach 1.5C around 2040.

– 20-40% of the global population have experienced more than 1.5C of warming in at least one season.

– To limit warming to 1.5C, net emissions of carbon dioxide would need to fall by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching “net zero” around 2050.

– It will require a huge ramp-up in renewables so they generate 70-85% of electricity supplies by 2050, while coal power’s share of the mix tumbles to almost nothing.