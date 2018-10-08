- ITV Report
-
Liverpool’s young flying fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold takes on world chess champion Magnus Carlsen
Trent Alexander-Arnold is making headlines.
Last season, the Liverpool academy graduate cemented his place in the senior team reaching the Champions League final in the process.
He is now considered one of the most promising players in world football, recently being named on the 40-man shortlist for the 2018 Golden Boy award.
And, it appears Alexander-Arnold has another competitive pleasure: chess.
But. the 20-year-old met his match against world chess champion Magnus Carlsen on Monday.
He survived 17 moves eventually losing by checkmate to Carlsen in a match lasting five minutes.
Alexander-Arnold told ITV News that he was proud of his performance.
“I just tried to make as many moves as possible – try not to get done too early and I did as well as I could. 17 moves is decent against the world champion… I think Bill Gates only got nine against him, so I think I’ve got a few bragging rights.”
His England teammates have caught wind of his interest and in the upcoming set of friendlies, some of his colleagues will swap playing Fortnite in favour of the 1,500-year-old game.