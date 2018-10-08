Liverpool’s young flying fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold takes on world chess champion Magnus Carlsen

Trent Alexander-Arnold is making headlines.

Last season, the Liverpool academy graduate cemented his place in the senior team reaching the Champions League final in the process.

He is now considered one of the most promising players in world football, recently being named on the 40-man shortlist for the 2018 Golden Boy award.

And, it appears Alexander-Arnold has another competitive pleasure: chess.

But. the 20-year-old met his match against world chess champion Magnus Carlsen on Monday.

He survived 17 moves eventually losing by checkmate to Carlsen in a match lasting five minutes.