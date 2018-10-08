Missing former Interpol president Meng Hongwei 'investigated for bribery'

Chinese authorities are investigating the former president of Interpol for bribery and other crimes.

Interpol said on Sunday night that Meng Hongwei had resigned as president of the agency's executive committee shortly after it was announced that he was under investigation. It had earlier been revealed he disappeared in China late last month.

Chinese authorities said political transgressions may also have landed Mr Hongwei in trouble.

Mr Meng, China's vice minister for public security, is being investigated due to his own "wilfulness and for bringing trouble upon himself", Beijing said.

His wife, Grace Meng, earlier told reporters her husband "signaled he was in danger" by sending her an image of a knife.

She says she has had no further contact with him since he sent the message on September 25, and added that four minutes before he shared the image, he sent a message saying: "Wait for my call".

Mrs Meng said her husband had traveled back to China for work, after a visit to the Nordics.