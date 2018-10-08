NHS ‘locked in permanent cycle of failure’ against targets

The forthcoming NHS long-term plan is an opportunity to “reset” the performance and financial framework, a health service leader will say. Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, will warn that hospital trusts are “locked in a permanent cycle of debilitating public failure”, as he addresses the association’s annual conference on Tuesday. NHS staff are facing an “incredibly frustrating paradox” as they try to make record savings and meet financial and performance targets while dealing with soaring patient demand, he is expected to say. Official figures shows hospitals are struggling to balance targets for routine operations, cancer care and A&E services.

Chris Hopson is chief executive of NHS Providers Credit: NHS Providers/PA

Mr Hopson said the NHS “may want to modernise” performance standards to reflect today’s clinical practice, but added no one believes they should be abandoned. Addressing the conference in Manchester, Mr Hopson will say: “The provider sector seems locked in a permanent cycle of debilitating public failure against its performance and financial targets. “Debilitating because however hard staff seem to work and however much they achieve, the trust sector can’t deliver the performance and financial task that has been set. “Debilitating because the prevailing public narrative is one of constant failure. “Debilitating because it enables critics to imply that the failure is due to providers under-performing and not doing as well as they should, which is patently untrue.” The NHS long-term plan, expected to be unveiled this autumn, “provides an opportunity to reset the current performance and financial framework”, Mr Hopson will say. “It’s vital that we don’t lose the opportunity to create the performance and financial reset the NHS front line so desperately needs,” he will add.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.