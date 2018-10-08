Nicola Sturgeon to pursue another Scottish independence referendum regardless of Brexit deal

Nicola Sturgeon will pursue a second referendum on Scottish independence regardless of whatever Brexit deal is secured by Theresa May.

The Scottish First Minister told ITV News that “independence is the best future for Scotland”.

“I think independence is the best future for Scotland is because it means that Scotland can’t have change imposed on us or against our will – as is happening with Brexit.”

Ms Sturgeon said the timing of another independence referendum is dependent on the details of the Brexit deal negotiated by the Prime Minister.

“The future relationship between the EU and the UK will be the context in which Scotland will become independent. So, the detail of that future relationship will inevitably – whether I like it or not – shape some of the answers to questions people in Scotland would have about the implications of independence.

“It’s about a level of clarity to emerge so that people in Scotland, if they are making this judgement again, can make it in a fully informed way.”