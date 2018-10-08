Only Fools And Horses The Musical starring Paul Whitehouse to open in West End

A musical of the hit comedy show Only Fools And Horses, co-written and starring Paul Whitehouse, is to open in the West End.

The show has been created to honour the long-running sitcom's creator, John Sullivan, and the original score features songs from the late Chas Hodges who died in September.

Sullivan was working on a theatrical retelling of Peckhams' most famous residents when he died aged 64 in 2011.

As a tribute to his legacy, his son Jim partnered with the Fast Show's Whitehouse to pen the musical.

Whitehouse told the Press Association: "It was John Sullivan's project, and it was what he was writing when he very tragically died.