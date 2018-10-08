- ITV Report
-
Only Fools And Horses The Musical starring Paul Whitehouse to open in West End
A musical of the hit comedy show Only Fools And Horses, co-written and starring Paul Whitehouse, is to open in the West End.
The show has been created to honour the long-running sitcom's creator, John Sullivan, and the original score features songs from the late Chas Hodges who died in September.
Sullivan was working on a theatrical retelling of Peckhams' most famous residents when he died aged 64 in 2011.
As a tribute to his legacy, his son Jim partnered with the Fast Show's Whitehouse to pen the musical.
Whitehouse told the Press Association: "It was John Sullivan's project, and it was what he was writing when he very tragically died.
"I spoke with Chas Hodges about doing some stuff with this. Sadly Chas is gone now as well.
"So it is a delicate legacy. Especially for Jim. I think he set out to finish what his father had started.
"Only Fools wasn't just a comedy show, it became part of people's lives.
"We want to celebrate John Sullivan's writing, and hope we've done it justice."
Whitehouse said the show now has the added responsibility of honouring Hodges' work, after the Chas & Dave musician died of pneumonia aged 74.
The musical features elements from the whole series, centred around Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad - played by Whitehouse.
Tom Bennett will star as Del Boy and Ryan Hutton as Rodney.
Supporting characters such as Boycie, Trigger, Raquel and Cassandra will also feature in the adaptation.
Jim Sullivan said: "Writing the musical was a big challenge. The world of Only Fools is so rich with characters and history; it spanned over two decades and included births, deaths and marriages.
"We wanted to stay faithful to the original material as much as possible, but without simply regurgitating it."
The stage show starts its run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in February 2019.