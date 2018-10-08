- ITV Report
-
Overdue book returned to Louisiana library after 84 years
A man has avoided a $3 late fee after returning a library book that was 84 years overdue.
The Shreve Memorial Library in Louisiana posted on Facebook about the unlikely event, writing: "Better late than never, right? We had a patron return a book to our Main Branch yesterday that his mother checked out in 1934 when she was 11 years old."
"That means the book is only 84 years overdue! The book is Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters."
The overdue book is a collection of poems written as though from the deceased residents of Spoon River, a small, fictional place based on a real town near Masters' neighbourhood in Illinois of the same name.
A note written by the librarian says the man found the book while cleaning the house.
Although a library official has said that the collection of poems are in "pretty rough shape" and not worth much, Shreve Memorial Library have said many staff members thought it "spooky" that the book had turned up "after all this time right around Halloween.”
Future library-goers hoping to check out the first edition anthology book will not be able to as the book has since been decommissioned.
The stamped library card inside the book shows it was due back on 14 April 1934.
The library said its maximum fine is a mere $3, but that was waived.
"We actually calculated it and they would only owe $3," the library responded to a Facebook poster who asked about the late fees.
"That is the maximum charge for overdue books."