Rapist Bradley Tout hands himself in five days after fleeing court

A rapist who fled court moments after being found guilty of attacking a teenage girl has handed himself in to police after five days on the run.

Bradley Tout vaulted the dock and ran out of Worcester Crown Court on October 3 after being unanimously convicted alongside a co-defendant.

West Mercia Police said the 20-year-old handed himself in on Monday and remains in custody.

Tout, of Durham Road, Ronkswood, Worcester, was tried and convicted for a single count of rape.

He was sentenced in his absence to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Police said Tout formed a relationship with the victim and began to control the relationship, subjecting her to sexual exploitation with two of his friends.

The offences were committed against a vulnerable child while Tout was 18 at the time, police added.