Salisbury poisoning suspect Alexander Petrov is really military doctor Alexander Mishkin, investigative website claims

The second suspect in the Salisbury nerve agent attack has been named by an investigative website as Dr Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin.

Bellingcat claims that the man identified as Alexander Petrov is in fact Alexander Mishkin, a 39-year-old doctor who graduated from one of Russia's elite Military Medical Academies.

During his studies he was recruited by the GRU military intelligence agency and by 2010 had relocated to Moscow, where he received his undercover identity - including a second national ID and travel passport - under the alias Alexander Petrov, Bellingcat further adds.

It continues that he would have graduated with at least the rank of senior lieutenant, and is likely to have reached the rank of lieutenant colonel or full colonel in the 15 years since leaving medical school, though his exact rank is not known.

Bellingcat is the same website which in September claimed that the suspect named as Ruslan Boshirov was in fact Anatoliy Chepiga, a highly decorated colonel in the GRU intelligence service.

The website says its full report detailing how Mishkin was identified, along with witness interviews, will be published on Tuesday at 1pm.

Bellingcat's identification process included multiple open sources, testimony from people familiar with the person, as well as copies of personally identifying documents, including a scanned copy of his passport.

The website alleges that Mishkin was born in a village in the Arkhangelsk District in the north of European Russia.

Bellingcat says that between 2011 and 2018 he travelled extensively under his new identity, including making frequent trips to Ukraine, the last of which was reportedly in December 2013, just ahead of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution which led to Russia's annexation of Crimea.

For his cover identity, Mishkin used most of his own details, including his date of birth and first name, and the first names of his parents, the website adds.

It continues that until September 2014 his home address was registered as the Moscow headquarters of the GRU, but he then moved to an apartment shared with Chepiga.