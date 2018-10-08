Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries breaks silence after he admitted to kissing Strictly partner Katya Jones

Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has broken her silence after the comedian admitted kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

Humphries, an actress, said she was "not a victim" in a statement on Twitter, saying she was "now free" and thanked followers for their support.

In her statement, Humphries claimed Walsh became aggressive when she confronted him over his actions, repeatedly calling her a "psycho/nuts/mental".

Humphries said the photographs of Walsh and Jones kissing were taken on her birthday and she has yet to receive an apology from either of them.

The couple lived together in west London with their cat - which Humphries said she was going to take custody of.