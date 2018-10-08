- ITV Report
Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries breaks silence after he admitted to kissing Strictly partner Katya Jones
Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has broken her silence after the comedian admitted kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.
Humphries, an actress, said she was "not a victim" in a statement on Twitter, saying she was "now free" and thanked followers for their support.
In her statement, Humphries claimed Walsh became aggressive when she confronted him over his actions, repeatedly calling her a "psycho/nuts/mental".
Humphries said the photographs of Walsh and Jones kissing were taken on her birthday and she has yet to receive an apology from either of them.
The couple lived together in west London with their cat - which Humphries said she was going to take custody of.
Walsh and professional dancer Jones, who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, both apologised for making a mistake after they were pictured in The Sun kissing on a night out.
Humphries wrote: "Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday.
"I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink.
"We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."
Walsh apologised on Twitter after the pictures came to light on Sunday. He wrote: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.
"This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."
Jones, 29, said she was "so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions"
"I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.
"I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."
Walsh, 32, and Jones are set to continue to dance together on the BBC show, where so far their routines have included a jive and a paso doble to the Matrix theme tune.
Representatives for Walsh have declined to comment on Humphries' statement.