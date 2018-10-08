Doctor guilty in Spanish 'stolen babies' case cannot be punished

A Spanish court has ruled that a doctor stole a newborn child nearly five decades ago - but he cannot be punished for it.

The court in Madrid said 85-year-old former gynaecologist Eduardo Vela was responsible for abducting Ines Madrigal in 1969.

But he cannot be punished because Ms Madrigal did not make her complaint until 2012, meaning the statute of limitations had expired.

Monday’s verdict is Spain’s first in relation to the abduction of thousands of children during the country’s Civil War in the 1930s and the decades of General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship that followed.

Speaking outside court after the ruling, Ms Madrigal said: "We are going to appeal the Supreme Court because we do not agree with the sentence, but we cannot forget that it's the first sentence, ever known in history, that proves that a baby was given to someone with a false identity."

Vela, who was the director of a Madrid clinic considered to be at the epicentre of the scandal, denied the accusations.