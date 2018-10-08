Taylor Swift breaks political silence to back Democrats in US Midterms

Taylor Swift asked her 112 million followers to 'educate' themselves on the candidates in their states. Credit: AP

Taylor Swift has shared her political views for the first time, publicly endorsing two Democrats for the US midterm elections, while aligning herself to fight for LGBTQ and gender rights. The music star was often criticised for not sharing her political opinions despite having a global platform, but she said she now feels inspired to speak out due to events in her life over the past two years. The 28-year-old revealed her support for Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen for the Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, as she prepares to vote in Tennessee in the midterm elections in November. Referring to her 2017 counter-suit against a radio DJ who was fired after allegedly groping her before a concert, she wrote on Instagram: "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. "I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of colour is terrifying, sickening and prevalent." Swift went on to say she will not vote for Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn, despite her desire to see women in office. "I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin colour, gender or who they love," she said. "Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn."

