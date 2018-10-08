Temperatures could reach 24C before rain arrives for weekend

Dawn over the River Trent at Gunthorpe, Nottingham. Credit: PA

Temperatures could soar to 24C in the South East this week before wind and rain ushers in the weekend, the Met Office said. Wednesday is set to be the hottest day of October with temperatures expected to reach more than double the monthly average of around 10C. Last year, October 16 saw temperatures hit 23.5C in Kent, making it the hottest day of the month.

A lady relaxes in the sunny weather in October 2018 on the beach in Folkestone, Kent. Credit: PA

However, the warm spell is not expected to last with strong winds and wet weather expected to hit the north on Friday. Met Office forecaster Nicola Maxey said: "Temperatures are picking up for the southern half of the UK. "In the South and South East, temperatures will certainly be in the low 20s."

Weather across the rest of the country is expected to be cooler, wetter and windier throughout the weekend, as temperatures drop into the mid-teens on Sunday. "Later in the week wind will push the warm weather out," Ms Maxey added. "This will bring strong winds and rain, particularly for the northern part of the UK."

The temperature is expected to rise well above the 10C average for October. Credit: PA