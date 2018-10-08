Theresa May faces Brexit battles with Brussels and hardline Tory MPs

Downing Street is braced for another week of Brexit battles as it faces flashpoints with both Brussels and hardline Tory MPs.

Despite key EU leaders sounding more upbeat at the prospects of a deal in recent days, Brussels appears set to reject key aspects of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers proposals on Wednesday.

However, it was reported that Mrs May hopes to break the deadlock over the Irish border issue by keeping the EU’s present customs arrangements beyond when the transition period is due to end in December 2020.

Anti-EU Tory MPs have made it clear to the PM that this option could last no longer than the slated general election in 2022, according to The Times.

This comes after optimistic noises from the EU that a deal could be completed within weeks, with Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Coveney insisting that both sides were 90% there.